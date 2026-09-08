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5,400+ complaints resolved in days: What Punjab’s new cleanliness push means for you

Punjab will hold four mega cleanliness drives across its 166 urban local bodies from September 12. Door-to-door garbage collection has also been introduced to prevent the return of garbage vulnerable points.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
5,400+ complaints resolved in days: What Punjab’s new cleanliness push means for you
Image Credit: Punjab Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains

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5,400+ complaints resolved in days: What Punjab’s new cleanliness push means for you
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