Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040347https://zeenews.india.com/india/55000-km-tracks-renewed-for-safer-quicker-travel-on-indian-railways-pmo-3040347.html
NewsIndia55,000 km tracks renewed for safer, quicker travel on Indian Railways: PMO
 INDIAN RAILWAYS

55,000 km tracks renewed for safer, quicker travel on Indian Railways: PMO

Modernisation of railway tracks in the country is powering a faster and more dependable network and track renewal, advanced testing and mechanised maintenance have improved ride quality and ensured higher speeds, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday. 

|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

55,000 km tracks renewed for safer, quicker travel on Indian Railways: PMOPhoto Credit: IANS

Modernisation of railway tracks in the country is powering a faster and more dependable network and track renewal, advanced testing and mechanised maintenance have improved ride quality and ensured higher speeds, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday. 

These changes are reducing delays, supporting smoother journeys and helping Indian Railways meet growing passenger and freight demand across the country.

The PMO referred to an article written by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which highlights that since 2014, about 55,000 km of tracks have been renewed, thus improving safety and the ride quality and reducing the need for frequent repairs. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Around 44,000 km track of long rail panels have been laid. Longer rail panels mean fewer joints, which leads to smoother and safer train movement. Over 80,000 km track of stronger 60-kg rails are now in use, supporting heavier loads and higher speed, the minister stated. 

“Today nearly 80 per cent of network handles train speeds of 110 km per hour or above and rail and weld failures have fallen by 90 per cent. For passengers and businesses these changes are making a real difference,” the minister explained. 

The track machine fleet has doubled from 748 in 2014 to 1,785 in 2026. These machines carry out tamping, ballast cleaning and rail grinding better, faster and more evenly than manual work. 

The track is the foundation on which this entire system works. When it is in good shape, trains run safely at higher speeds. When it is not, the results range from speed restrictions and delays to safety risks. A cracked rail, a loose fitting or a clogged ballast bed can all affect how a train moves, the minister explained. 

He further pointed out that more than 25,000 trains run across India every day. They carry more than 20 million passengers daily and move large quantities of coal, iron ore, grains, steel, cement and other commodities across a network of over 1,37,000 km of tracks.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assembly elections 2026
'Jhal muri maine khaayi, jhal TMC ko lagi': PM Modi's dig at TMC in Nadia
India Test squad changes 2026
Sai Sudharsan's No.3 Test spot under threat: RCB, CSK, RR star in frame
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: Trisha Krishnan clicked as she casts her vote
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan birthday special: Top 7 Bollywood hits you can stream on OTT
baby shoes
Comfortable And Cute Baby Shoes For First Steps On Amazon
Humayun Kabir
Murshidabad tense after clash between supporters of TMC, Humayun Kabir
World Book Day 2026
World Book Day 2026: Top 7 most beautiful libraries around the world
MBSE HSLC Result 2026
MBSE HSLC Result 2026 out at mbse.edu.in, check scorecard here
World's richest list
World's richest list: Top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026
Auto news
Maruti Suzuki clocks highest-ever production at 23.4 lakh units in FY26