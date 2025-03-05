CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have registered 580 FIRs and arrested 789 drug peddlers under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since the launch of the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" (war against drugs) campaign on March 1 till March 4, Minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday. Nearly 74 kg of heroin, 19.5 kg of opium, and 77 kg of synthetic drugs, amounting to a total recovery of about 170 kg of narcotics, have been seized in the past four days, he said.

Arora, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state president, said the anti-drug campaign has received widespread public support and the AAP government is committed to eradicating drugs from Punjab. He noted that the issue concerns the youth of Punjab and their future, which is why people are openly praising this initiative.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Arora is part of a recently formed cabinet sub-committee headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. The committee will oversee measures by the police and health departments to combat the drug problem and implement the de-addiction programme. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had chaired a high-level meeting here of senior officials on Friday, setting a three-month deadline to make Punjab drug-free.

As part of the campaign, properties of drug smugglers in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh (Fatehgarh Sahib district) were demolished on Wednesday, an official statement said. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said the Municipal Corporation demolished an illegal construction by notorious drug smuggler Dharminder, built using proceeds from his illegal trade. Dharminder is a habitual offender with six cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, it added.

The action marks a significant step in dismantling the financial network of drug peddlers and ensuring accountability, she said. In a similar action, Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal supervised the demolition of a house belonging to a drug trafficker in Mandi Gobindgarh's Master Colony.

The property had been built illegally on government land, the statement said. Minister Arora said between February 25 and March 1, police registered 61 FIRs against gangsters and smugglers in districts including Amritsar, Amritsar Rural, Moga, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur. Around 60 properties linked to illegal encroachments and drug trafficking, valued in crores of rupees, have been demolished, he said.

Cabinet sub-committee head and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the crackdown is showing significant results. Cheema claimed that the drug smugglers are either fleeing Punjab or being apprehended by the police, paving the way for a drug-free Punjab. During his tour of the three districts of Tarn Taran, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur, he held meetings with civil and police administration.

He emphasized public participation, enhancing drug de-addiction efforts, intensifying police action against the drug trade, and promoting educational, sports, and cultural activities to engage youth in healthier lifestyles.