NewsIndia6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Shimane, No Tsunami Warning Issued
EARTHQUAKE

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Shimane, No Tsunami Warning Issued

In a strong jolt felt across western Japan, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Shimane and Tottori, disrupting train services but causing no injuries or tsunami warning.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Shimane, No Tsunami Warning IssuedImage Credit: ( IANS )

Tokyo: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck parts of western Japan on Tuesday, jolting Shimane Prefecture and neighbouring Tottori Prefecture, local media reported. Authorities, however, said no tsunami warning was issued.

According to Japan Meteorological Agency, the main tremor hit eastern Shimane at 10:18 a.m. local time, registering upper 5 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale. Two aftershocks followed one measuring lower 5 (M5.1) at 10:28 a.m. and another 4 (M5.4) at 10:37 a.m.

The initial quake occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometres, reports Kyodo News. Officials at the Shimane nuclear power plant in Matsue confirmed no abnormalities after the shaking.

Rail services in parts of western Japan were disrupted due to a power outage triggered by the quake. Operations on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line were suspended between Okayama and Hiroshima, with operator JR West saying services were expected to resume around 1 p.m. Other sections experienced delays.

No injuries were reported.

Separately, on December 31 last year, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan. The tremor, at a depth of about 30 kilometres, was felt at intensity 4 in Morioka City, with no tsunami advisory issued. 

(With Inputs From IANS)

