The System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH) portal is an integrated, web-based system by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) to automate the sanction and disbursement of pensions for Armed Forces personnel and civilians working under the MoD. It functions as a direct benefit transfer system, providing a single online portal for pensioners to view pension details, process claims, access documents, and manage grievances, thereby offering a transparent and centralized pension administration process.

It serves as a complete solution for the entire pension cycle, from initiation and sanction to disbursement and revision. Introduced in 2021, SPARSH became operational a year later to centralise pension disbursements, which were being managed at the local level by banks. Prior to 2022, banks used to issue Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) which had details of the pensioners along with nominees. This document was used to identify the pensioners and disburse the appropriate amount every month. This was done through the banks where the pensioners maintained their accounts.

Post the implementation of SPARSH, all the PPO data was migrated to the portal. But this precisely led to discrepancies in disbursement of pensions. What was started with a purpose to streamline the pension disbursal deficiencies, has become a nightmare for many Indian defence veterans due to persistent technical glitches, incorrect pension records, and an unresponsive online redressal system, creating significant hardships, especially for elderly and non-computer-savvy pensioners in remote areas.

In total, approximately 6.5 lakh cases related to problems in pension disbursal to former armed forces servicemen were pending redressal as of October 2024, according to a Defence Accounts Department document, says a report Moneycontrol.

While migration of pensioners, inputs of many individuals were added manually, which lead to mismatch of data between SPARSH and the erstwhile bank PPOs, explained sources. This is why the pensioners are facing issues with receiving pensions and getting their data rectified.

Ex-servicemen complain that the conversion process from the old system to the new one has led to incorrect entries in biographical details in many cases which leads to problems, delays and stoppage of pension payments. They complain that the online redressal system is unresponsive, difficult to navigate and causes severe hardships to many ex-soldiers who live in remote areas with low internet connectivity.

Common issues include difficulties with login, errors in personal data, prolonged correction processes, and the complete stoppage of pension payments, leading to widespread concern and calls for reform. The platform experiences frequent technical issues and downtime, making it difficult for pensioners to access their accounts and submit information when needed.

The conversion process from the previous system to SPARSH has led to incorrect entries in biographical details, resulting in errors in pension records. Many veterans struggle to log in to their accounts, with some reporting never receiving login credentials or encountering recurrent failures. The portal is often difficult to navigate and unresponsive, with correction processes taking an exceptionally long time, sometimes over a year and a half.

The digital nature of SPARSH creates significant hurdles for elderly pensioners and those in remote areas with limited internet connectivity, who may also lack computer skills. Many pension payment orders (PPOs) have not been properly uploaded to the system, leaving veterans unable to update crucial information or access their entitlements. Pensioners are often forced to repeatedly contact their Head of Office (HOO) to get issues resolved, creating an exhausting communication loop. Moreover, incorrect data or issues with the system have led to the stoppage of pension payments, impacting the sole source of income for many veterans.

The combination of technical difficulties and administrative complexities creates severe hardship, stress, and a sense of being overwhelmed for pensioners. The ongoing problems have sparked widespread concern and advocacy from veterans and their organisations, who are calling for a more efficient and user-friendly system.

The SPARSH Pension Portal represents a significant step toward digitizing pension management for Indian military veterans. However, despite its promise of efficiency and transparency, many veterans continue to face serious challenges such as login difficulties, errors in records, and delays in pension payments.

These issues highlight the gap between digital innovation and the real-life needs of users, especially elderly and rural veterans. The Ministry of Defence needs to simplify the portal, enhance support services, and offer alternative options for those unable to navigate the digital system.

Ensuring that the SPARSH Pension Portal is accessible, reliable, and veteran-friendly is crucial to honouring the service of those who have dedicated their lives to the nation. Balancing technology with empathy will determine the true success of this initiative.

