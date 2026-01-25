6.5 lakh people registered under Ayushman Bharat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Republic Day celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that Ayushman Bharat was implemented in the national capital on the very first day of the BJP government's formation, and that 6.5 lakh people have registered under the scheme so far.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi during the Republic Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Ayushman Bharat, the country's and the world's largest health scheme, was implemented in Delhi on the very first day of our government's formation. Today, 6.5 lakh people have registered under this scheme, which provides life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to the beneficiaries."

She stated that over the last 11 months of the BJP government in Delhi, several decisions have been made for the public's welfare, aimed at bringing positive change to the lives of citizens.

"When our government took charge of Delhi eleven months ago, we faced numerous challenges, but the biggest challenge was the dust and obstacles that had accumulated on the system over the years. We have taken several meaningful steps to change this situation and give Delhi a new direction. Based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of the Prime Minister, we have taken many decisions for public welfare during the past eleven months, aiming to bring real and positive change in the lives of the citizens," Rekha Gupta said.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the honour of the national flag.

"I pay homage to those martyrs who prioritised the nation above even their own lives for the honour of the tricolour and bequeathed us this republic, self-respect, and freedom. The Constitution is the soul of India. Over the past 77 years, India's Constitution has guided us as a beacon of light for justice, equality, and dignity. India remembers all the efforts, from the framing of the Constitution to nation-building," she said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also reviewed the parade at Chhatrasal Stadium during the Republic Day celebrations.

