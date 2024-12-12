6 Cobalt Chromium Drilling Tips You Should Know

Cobalt chromium alloys are characterised by high tensile strength, corrosion resilience, and elevated materials. This makes them appropriate for heavy-use applications in aerospace, medical, oil and gas sectors. Nevertheless, the same properties make drilling cobalt-chromium alloys difficult. This article outlines some practical techniques to help you achieve better drilling results.

Measures To Adopt During Drilling Operations

Cobalt chromium is a sought-after metal alloy in the manufacturing industry. Here are the best practices for getting the most accurate and efficient drilling experience and increasing the tool's lifecycle.

Use the right tools

Cobalt chromium alloys are relatively hard, and therefore, there is a need for high-performance drilling tools. Carbide-tipped or solid carbide drills are preferred mainly because carbide is one of the hardest materials that are resistant to wear. Further, it has been found that using additives such as titanium nitride (TiN) or diamond-like carbon (DLC) can also help improve the performance of tools by minimizing friction and heat generation.

Maximise appropriate cutting speeds and feeds

Cobalt chromium-based alloys produce considerable heat during the machining process. Cutting at relatively low speeds (about 20-50 S F M) and moderate feed rates reduces heat and wear on the cutting tool. Check the guidelines provided by your tool manufacturer for alloy type and application on your job.

Apply adequate cooling

Because of the heat produced, swelling is very important when drilling cobalt chromium alloys. One should use high-quality cutting fluid or a coolant to help lubricate the cutting area and eliminate heat and friction. Put it in the cutting zone to avoid work hardening, which is the state of the material that becomes very hard to cut due to high temperatures.

Avoid work hardening

Cobalt chromium alloys become very hard when they undergo work hardening, making the cutting even tougher. Several rules must be followed to prevent this: feed rates must be constant, and the drill cannot be left to 'rub' on the surface without cutting. It is important that there is constant interaction in the process to ensure that it runs efficiently.

Use a progressive drill for through holes

While deep-hole drilling, clear chips regularly to prevent them from accumulating and the hole from getting too hot. Which methods are helpful? Periodically pulling the drill out of the hole is known as peck drilling. This technique also assists the user in preserving the conditions and sharpness of the tools used to make these observations.

Monitor tool wear

Since cobalt chromium alloys are very hard, tools may wear out very fast. Also, to ensure that drills do not become a safety hazard, one should conduct a routine inspection to determine if they have developed cracks, chipped, or are blunted. Replacing the old tool effectively reduces the defects in the workpiece and increases the production rate.

The above tips will help you overcome the difficulties of drilling cobalt-chromium alloys so that the operations are precise and quick and the tools durable. Even though these high-performance materials are relatively difficult to machine, the main strategies include appropriate tooling, accurate machining techniques, and effective cooling.

