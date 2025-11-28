6-Day Chase Ends In Gunshot: Child Rape Accused Finally Captured After Encounter

Bhopal: Twenty-three-year-old Salman, also known as Nazar, who was accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, was arrested on Thursday night after an intense 144-hour search. His capture in Bhopal quickly took a dramatic turn when he tried to flee, prompting police to fire at him.

Salman, who carried a ₹30,000 reward on his arrest, was taken to Hamidia Hospital after being shot and is currently receiving treatment.

Arrest Of Salman

He was arrested at a tea stall near Gandhi Nagar Police station in Bhopal. As per the reports he was seen in the city from the past three days, sleeping through cold nights near acquaintance's house. It was reported that neither he was offered shelter nor was he informed by the police.

The breakthrough in tracing Salman came from alert local residents. He had briefly worked at a tea stall in the area two years ago and was reportedly looking to rent a house in Gandhi Nagar without any ID proof. That immediately raised suspicion, prompting people to inform the police, who moved in quickly and detained him. Shortly after the Gandhi Nagar police handed him over to the Sultanganj police in Raisen, the situation escalated.

During the transit, Salman allegedly tried to run from custody in a forested stretch. Officers said they were forced to shoot him in the leg to stop his escape attempt.

An Eye On Victim's Condition

As per NDTV reports, the accused raped the minor girl on Nov 21. The girl was simply playing outside her house when he stalked her and allegedly by promising her chocolate, and with that promise he took her into a nearby forest where she sexually raped her before fleeing away.

The victim was discovered by her family who were searching for her after she went missing. It was later found that she was last seen with Salman after which she was taken to a government hospital, where her rape was confirmed by the doctors. Upon confirmation the girl was later referred to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

The severity of the case prompted a swift, high-level reaction from the state government. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened an emergency meeting with senior officials, expressing strong dissatisfaction over the delay in Salman's arrest and the police’s handling of the road blockade that followed.

He ordered the immediate removal of Raisen SP Pankaj Pandey, who has now been shifted to headquarters, and appointed Ashutosh as the new Superintendent of Police.

