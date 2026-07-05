/6 dead, 1 injured after multi-storey chawl collapses in Mankhurd amid heavy downpour in Mumbai

At least six people were killed and one was injured, after a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Sunday night due to heavy rainfall.
The incident occurred around 8:30 pm at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two to three tenements of the ground-plus-three-storey structure caved in, leaving several residents trapped under the debris.
Rescue teams comprising the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BMC officials, and 108 ambulance services immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Four women and one man were brought dead to Shatabdi Hospital, while another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. One injured man is currently undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from the spot after two to three shanties in a 'ground-plus-three' structure collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar. A total of 6 people died and one person was injured. Rescue operation underway. https://t.co/yh8gUV7oh3 pic.twitter.com/QfmepEzlgk— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026
Search and rescue operations were still underway late on Sunday night to check if anyone else remained trapped under the rubble. Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban said one more person was feared trapped, adding that heavy rains were hampering rescue efforts.
Chawls are old, low-cost housing structures common in Mumbai, typically featuring single-room tenements and long shared balconies. Many such buildings are decades old and highly vulnerable during heavy monsoon rains.
This incident comes as Mumbai continues to battle intense rainfall, with civic authorities already on high alert for weather-related emergencies across the city.
On the incident, Maharashtra AIMIM General Secretary, Ateeque Ahmad Khan said, "The incident occurred around 8 or 8:30 PM. A three-story building—which had been constructed just last year—collapsed onto three adjacent houses. Five children and one woman from the same family were trapped underneath; they have been rescued.”
“A search is currently underway for one more girl. In total, six people have been pulled out, though their condition is critical. There are reports suggesting that some individuals may have already lost their lives. A search is ongoing for one remaining child believed to be trapped inside. Additionally, it is suspected that the building's owner is also buried under the debris. A total of six people have been taken away, and a search for a seventh person is in progress,” added Khan, quoted by ANI.
Meanwhile, IMD has issued alert for heavy rain in Mumbai for Monday. Looking at the situation, BMC has ordered closure of schools in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.
Earlier today, a 63-year-old man was killed on Sunday after a tree collapsed on him in Mumbai’s Kurla area amid heavy rainfall and strong winds.The victim had recently purchased a shop in the neighbourhood and had gone there to prepare for its opening when the incident occurred.
The entire episode was captured on CCTV.Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.The tragedy comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for Mumbai, warning of intense rainfall and gusty winds over the next few days.
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