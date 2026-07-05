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  • /6 dead, 1 injured after multi-storey chawl collapses in Mankhurd amid heavy downpour in Mumbai

6 dead, 1 injured after multi-storey chawl collapses in Mankhurd amid heavy downpour in Mumbai

This incident comes as Mumbai continues to battle intense rainfall, with civic authorities already on high alert for weather-related emergencies across the city.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
6 dead, 1 injured after multi-storey chawl collapses in Mankhurd amid heavy downpour in Mumbai
Image Credit: ANI Screengrab

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