/6 dead, 1 injured after multi-storey chawl collapses in Mankhurd amid heavy downpour in Mumbai

“A search is currently underway for one more girl. In total, six people have been pulled out, though their condition is critical. There are reports suggesting that some individuals may have already lost their lives. A search is ongoing for one remaining child believed to be trapped inside. Additionally, it is suspected that the building's owner is also buried under the debris. A total of six people have been taken away, and a search for a seventh person is in progress,” added Khan, quoted by ANI.