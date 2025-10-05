Advertisement
DARJEELING LANDSLIDE

6 Dead In Darjeeling Bridge Collapse As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides, Cut Off Roads

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Darjeeling and surrounding districts under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rain until Monday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo Credit: ANI

At least six people have lost their lives in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district following a landslide in Mirik, officials confirmed on Saturday. The Dudia Iron Bridge, a crucial link between the popular hill towns of Mirik and Kurseong, has also collapsed amid the ongoing extreme weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Darjeeling and surrounding districts under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rain until Monday morning. Landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have been reported in several areas, including Hussain Khola along National Highway 110 near Kurseong, where roads have been buried under mud and debris.

Visuals reveal the extent of the damage, with both village roads and highways submerged or blocked due to the landslides. The continuous downpour has led to a flood-like situation in parts of North Bengal, with rivers such as the Teesta and Mal flowing well above the danger mark.

Neighbouring Jalpaiguri district’s Malbazar area is reportedly submerged, and heavy rain is expected to continue in Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts. The IMD has stated that a well-marked low-pressure area over west Jharkhand and nearby regions is moving north-northeast towards Bihar, and is likely to weaken into a low-pressure zone by Saturday evening.

In South Bengal, light to moderate rain is forecast, with isolated heavy showers in Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia districts till Monday morning. Over the past 24 hours until 8:30 am Saturday, Bankura recorded the highest rainfall at 65.8 mm, according to the IMD.

BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, expressed concern over the unfolding crisis. "I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damage caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, loss of properties, and damage to the infrastructure. I am taking stock of the situation and in touch with the relevant authorities," he stated on X.

A red alert remains in place for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri. For Sunday, the IMD has issued a red alert for Alipurduar, while an orange alert has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. A nowcast from RMC Kolkata indicates a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar until 12 noon.

