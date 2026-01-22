Advertisement
6 dead, over 10 injured in blast in Chhattisgarh sponge iron factory

|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
At least six people were killed and more than ten were injured after a blast reportedly happened at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district on Thursday. 

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal stated that he has contacted the district collector and directed that the injured receive the best possible medical care. He also instructed the district administration to conduct a thorough investigation and take prompt and strict action against those responsible.

 

This is a developing story.. stay tuned for more updates...

