6 employees at Oppo mobile factory in Greater Noida test positive for coronavirus COVID-19

At least six employees of OPPO mobile company's factory in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday (May 18). The company has suspended all operations at the factory with immediate effect. It is interesting to note that the operations at the factory had resumed on May 8 with the permission of the state government.

Responding to the development Oppo India has said that it places the safety of all its employees and citizens at the forefront and this is the reason why the company decided to suspend all operations at the factory. The company also said that over 3000 employees at the factory will undergo COVID-19 test.

"As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited," said OPPO India

"Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," it added.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise at a higher rate as more than 5000 cases were reported on Monday (May 18, 2020). India recorded the highest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 96,169.

A total of 5,242 coronavirus cases and 157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as per the Health Ministry data. Out of the total cases, 56,316 are active cases, 36,823 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 3,029 deaths. The recovery rate in India stands at 38.29 percent.

With over 33,053 cases, Maharashtra continues to lead with the most number of infected patients followed by Gujarat (11,379), Tamil Nadu (11,224) and Delhi (10,054). The state of Maharashtra has also recorded the most casualties at 1,198, followed by Gujarat (659), Madhya Pradesh (248), and West Bengal (238).