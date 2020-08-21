6 held for killing pregnant wild buffalo for meat in Kerala's Malappuram

Kerala: The State forest department had arrested five more men on Tuesday for allegedly killing a pregnant wild buffalo in Malappuram, the first arrest in the case was made on August 10.

Around 25 kilos of meat was seized from one of the accused, a Nilambur Forest Range Officer told ANI.

"About 25 kilograms of meat has been seized from the possession of one of the accused. The animal was killed brutally," he said.

The group of poachers allegedly shot dead a pregnant wild buffalo near Puncha forest areas of Pookottumpadam village in Malappuram District of Kerala.

They then also butchered the foetus that was growing inside the animal’s womb.

A few days ago, in an incident from Punjab’s Kapurthala Gurinder Singh, 26, who caught on CCTV camera as he intentionally ran his can over a stray dog.

The video was shared by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Twitter, she tweeted that the "dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain". Gandhi also said that the man is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights and "this is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful".

The police arrested Singh on Wednesday and at least 12 canines were rescued from his house.

This incident from Kerala happens about two months after another gruesome incident of a pregnant elephant dying after consuming a pineapple laden with firecrackers in Silent Valley in Attappadi.

The incident sent shockwaves throughout the country and had sparked massive outrage.