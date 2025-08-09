New Delhi: A major accident took place in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh late Thursday night. A car fell into a 500-meter-deep gorge, in which 6 people died.

Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said that all the bodies were taken out with the help of local people and Home Guard jawans.

"We received information that there were about 6 people in the car. All of them died on the spot. Police reached the spot immediately after getting the information. We retrieved all bodies with the help of locals and Home Guard jawans. Postmortem of all bodies has been done...," he said.

#WATCH | Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav says, "...We received information that there were about 6 people in the car. All of them died on the spot. Police reached the spot immediately after getting the information. We retrieved all bodies with the help of locals and Home Guard jawans.… https://t.co/scM2Aropl8 pic.twitter.com/I330QR4pd3 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

At the same time, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the accident.

Expressing grief over the accident, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu wrote on the X platform, "The news of the death of 6 people in a car accident in Chanwas of Teesa in Chamba district is extremely sad and painful. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of the departed and provide patience and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

On Wednesday, 3 people were killed in a car accident in the Chidgaon area of Shimla district. 1 person was injured.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured