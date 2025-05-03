6 Killed, Over 15 Injured In Stampede At Goa Temple

6 dead and more than 15 injured in a stampede that occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa: North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal.

6 dead and more than 15 injured in a stampede that occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa: North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal



More details awaited May 3, 2025

This is developing news; details to follow...