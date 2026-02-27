Advertisement
A ROAD ACCIDENT

6 killed, several injured after bus collides with trailer truck in Rajasthan

The accident occurred around 4 pm when a sleeper bus collided head-on with an oncoming trailer while attempting to overtake. 

|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
6 killed, several injured after bus collides with trailer truck in RajasthanImage Credit: IANS

A horrific road accident on National Highway-25 near Sarwadi village in Balotra district of Rajasthan claimed six lives and left several others seriously injured on Friday. 

The accident occurred around 4 pm when a sleeper bus collided head-on with an oncoming trailer while attempting to overtake. 

According to Balotra SDM Ashok Kumar, the bus was travelling from Jodhpur to Sanchore, while the trailer was heading toward Jodhpur.

The bus driver was trying to overtake two vehicles when the driver’s side of the bus rammed into the trailer coming from the opposite direction. 

The impact was extremely severe, crushing the driver’s side of the bus. Blood was scattered across parts of the vehicle, and several bodies were found trapped inside. 

Two minor brothers, aged 3 and 6, were among the deceased. The deceased have been identified as Narpat (50), resident of Chitalwana (Jalore), Nagaram (38), resident of Sayla (Jalore), Anusha (22), resident of Danta (Jalore), Shivraj (3) and Yuvraj (6), sons of Dharuram, residents of Bagoda (Jalore). Shivraj and Yuvraj were brothers.

Upon receiving information, police from Kalyanpur Police Station rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations with the help of passengers. The injured were pulled out through the emergency exit and transported to nearby medical facilities. 

Balotra Hospital official Dr Sandeep Dewat stated that nine people were injured in the accident. Four critically injured passengers were referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment, while five are undergoing treatment at Kalyanpur Community Health Centre. 

Six bodies were brought to Nahata Hospital in Balotra at approximately 5:15 p.m. and kept in the mortuary for identification and postmortem.

The accident caused chaos on the highway, leading to long traffic jams on both sides of the road. Police worked to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow. 

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed grief over the tragedy in a post on X. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. 

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. 

 

 

