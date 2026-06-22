/Maharashtra political development: Six rebel UBT MPs join Shinde Sena after days of speculation

The switch follows days of intense speculation about the MPs’ political future, with reports suggesting they had been in contact with Shinde’s camp amid growing uncertainty within the Uddhav faction. The move further consolidates Shinde’s control over Shiv Sena and significantly expands his influence in Maharashtra politics.



The six MPs who skipped the Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17 are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar, and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar. Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs, and the rebel group needed at least six members to meet the two-thirds threshold.