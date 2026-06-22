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Maharashtra political development: Six rebel UBT MPs join Shinde Sena after days of speculation

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs switched allegiance to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, dealing a significant blow to Uddhav Thackeray's party ahead of key political battles in Maharashtra.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Maharashtra political development: Six rebel UBT MPs join Shinde Sena after days of speculation
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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