'6 Terrorists Killed In 2 Operations': J&K Police Vows To 'Finish Terror Ecosystem' In Kashmir

J&K Encounter: At least six terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir under two separate operations in Kelar, Shopian and Tral conducted by the Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, said on Friday.

In a joint press briefing by security forces in Awantipora, the IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi, said that in the last 48 hours, they have conducted two very successful operations.

"In the wake of heightened terror activities in Kashmir Valley, all the security forces deployed here reviewed their strategies. Following this review, there was an intensified focus on operations. On the basis of this intensified focus and coordination, we conducted two successful operations in the last 48 hours during which we had significant achievements. These two operations were conducted in the Kellar in the Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists. We are committed to finishing the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley," the IGP Kashmir said.

On anti-terror operations in Kelar & Tral areas, Maj Gen Dhananjay Joshi, GOC V Force, says, "On 12th May, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of 13th May, on detection of some…"

Elaborating on the anti-terror operation in the Kellar and Tral areas, Major General Dhananjay Joshi, GOC Victor Force, said that the challenge they faced was "rescuing" the civilian villagers.

"On May 12, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of May 13, on detection of some movement, our parties challenged the terrorists, who retaliated with fire. Our parties neutralised them. The second operation in the Tral area was conducted in a border village. As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers. After this, three terrorists were neutralised," Major General Joshi said.

"One of the 6 terrorists neutralised, namely Shahid Kuttay, was involved in two major attacks, including an attack on a German tourist. He also had a hand in funding activities," he added.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.