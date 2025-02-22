6 Workers Feared Trapped As Roof Of Tunnel Collapses In Telangana

Telangana Roof Collapse: At least six workers were feared trapped after a section of a roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday.

Police said that the construction company's team has gone inside for assessment, and it is verifying. Six to eight workers are feared trapped as per the information given by the company engaged in the work, a senior police official told PTI. "The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside as part of the work when the roof collapsed at 12-13 km inside the tunnel," the official said.

Nagarkurnool, Telangana | CM Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over a mishap at the SLBC tunnel. CM alerted the officials soon after receiving information about the collapse of the roof at the tunnel and that some people were injured in the incident. The CM ordered District… — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

A press release from the Chief Minister's office indicated that some persons sustained injuries. However, the press release did not mention the number. In a bid to ramp up relief efforts following the incident, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other officials to reach the place of the accident, the release said.

As per the directives of Chief Minister, State Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser on irrigation Adityanath Das, and other irrigation officials left for the spot in a special helicopter, it said.

Expressing concern over the accident, Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy inquired about the reasons for it and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety. He also told the officials to provide treatment to the injured (if any), a release from his office said.

(With agencies inputs)