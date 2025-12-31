At least 60 people were injured after two loco trains collided inside a THDC tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district Tuesday night.

The accident occurred at around 10 pm when two trains were moving through the tunnel carrying people to the worksite. About 108 people were on board at the time of the accident. A sudden technical malfunction is believed to have caused one train to ram into the other from behind.

The accident occurred in a stretch where tunnel construction and related technical work are going on. Preliminary reports suggest a mechanical failure led to the mishap, but the district administration and project authorities have ordered a detailed probe to determine the exact cause.

All the injured were rushed to the nearest government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.