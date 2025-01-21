'60 Minutes Of Terror': Accused Reveals Inside Story Of Attack On Saif Ali Khan During Investigation

Saif Ali Khan Attack News Update: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, discharged from Lilavati Hospital days after a violent attack, returned home on Tuesday looking fit but with bandages on his wrist and neck. Wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sunglasses, Saif exited his car unaided and entered his residence at Fortune Heights. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police conducted a detailed recreation of the attack at Saif's second home, where the incident took place, with the accused, Mohammad Shariful, retracing every step of the event.

Police Reconstruction of Events

The police first took Shariful to Bandra Station, where he was seen loitering at 7 a.m. after the incident. They then moved to a bus stop near National College, where the accused reportedly slept for a few hours. Finally, they arrived at Saif’s building, Satguru Sharan, to piece together the sequence of events.

Shariful revealed that he entered Saif’s building from the adjacent Petfina building. He sneaked into the basement, climbed the stairs to the first floor, and, finding the door locked, removed his shoes and climbed the external pipes to reach the 11th floor, where Saif’s family resides.

In today's DNA, Zee News explains the terrifying 60 minutes inside Saif's home as narrated by the attacker during the investigation:

Breaking into Saif’s Home

According to Shariful, he entered Saif’s flat through the bathroom window, landing in the room of Saif's son, Jeh. Nannies Eliyama Philip and Junu were present in the room at the time.

Eliyama confronted the intruder as he advanced toward Jeh, prompting him to attack her with a wooden object and a knife. Hearing the commotion, Junu screamed and ran out, alerting Saif and Kareena. When Saif arrived, he attempted to subdue the attacker but was stabbed in the neck and back during the scuffle. Another nanny, Geeta, entered to help but was also attacked.

The Escape

Shariful claims he was locked in Jeh’s room as the family escaped to another floor. Panicked, he exited the flat through the same duct, retrieved his shoes, and fled down the stairs. The police’s detailed reconstruction of this harrowing incident has shed light on the attacker’s actions during the chilling 60 minutes inside Saif’s home.