/A Kashmir-style crackdown in Delhi? How 'non-lethal' pellet guns are leaving protesting youth disfigured | EXPLAINED

With the escalation of protests for reforms in the education system and for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, there are very disturbing allegations regarding the use of pellet guns by law enforcement agencies. Even though they are considered a "non-lethal" weapon used for crowd control, the improper use of these guns results in permanent disabilities, facial damage, and blindness of the young protesters according to medical experts and human rights advocates.
Pellet guns are specialised versions of pump-action shotguns designed to shoot cartridges containing rubber or metallic pellets.
One cartridge holds 500 to 600 separate pellets, which disperse in a wide range on firing at an initial speed of 1,000 feet per second (305 meters per second).
The SOPs require the officers to keep a safe distance of 500 feet and to aim the shot below waist height. Nevertheless, trauma surgeons' accounts and field data show that close-range shots fired during the crowd result in the pellets striking the upper body and the face of demonstrators.
Injuries suffered by the protestors in the capital city have revealed the physical dangers of using pellet guns:
Sheikh Mansuri (25, Gurugram): Seven separate pellet injuries to his face, which entered through his nose, forehead, cheeks, and eyes. He required emergency surgery at Lady Hardinge Medical College and will need reconstructive surgery later on.
Sakshi (21): A victim of a rush near Jantar Mantar who was taken off ventilators at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after suffering upper-body injuries.
Sahil: Victim of pellet injuries involving deep penetration, necessitating a special kind of surgery to remove metal particles lodged close to important nerves.
Ophthalmologists state that whenever pellets made up of metal or hardened rubber are fired on faces, there is a high risk of rupture of the cornea, retina detachment, and total blindness.
Traditionally employed on a large scale as a crowd-control measure in the region of Jammu & Kashmir amidst civil unrest in 2016-2017, when thousands were left visually disabled, the adoption of the pellet shotgun as a measure against the student protests in urban areas such as New Delhi is highly debated.
Although the law enforcement agencies claim that the usage of this measure is an important intermediate means of force to keep the crowds from entering into highly protected governmental territories without using live ammunition, the medical community calls for the complete substitution of these devices.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.