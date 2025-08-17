Advertisement
BIHAR SIR

65 Lakh Voters Removed from Bihar Electoral Rolls Following SIR Published Online

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and district magistrates have published the list of 65 lakh names removed from the state’s electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The updated draft is available online on the CEO and district magistrate websites, with links redirecting to the Election Commission of India’s voter services portal, where names can be checked using the EPIC number or by selecting an assembly constituency booth.

