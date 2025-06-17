66 Air India Boeing 787 Flights Cancelled Between June 12 To 17: DGCA

NEW DELHI: A total of 83 flights in Air India's wide-body operations were cancelled, out of which 66 were Boeing 787 flights between June 12 and 17, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. DGCA held a highlevel meeting with senior officials of Air India Ltd. and Air India Express, who are currently operating over 1,000 flights daily across domestic and international sectors.

"Between June 12 and June 17, 2025 (till 1800 hrs), a total of 83 flights in Air India's wide-body operations were cancelled, out of which 66 were Boeing 787 flights," DGCA said in a press release. "A total of seven key focus areas were discussed during the session, centred on maintaining regulatory compliance and enhancing operational reliability," the release added.

The regulatory body also reviewed the impact of recent airspace closures, particularly over Iranian airspace. The closures have led to flight diversions, delays, and cancellations. "The operators have been asked to ensure timely communication with passengers and crew and adopt alternate routing strategies to minimise disruptions," the release read.

The DGCA apprised the operators regarding their obligation under the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements to inform passengers regarding delays and cancellations "well in advance". In the meeting, emphasis was placed on effective passenger facilitation and timely dissemination of information through all available channel.

Moreover, the surveillance conducted on Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns. "The aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards," DGCA said. The DGCA also directed the operators to apply the 'Enhances Safety Inspection' to an entire fleet of Air India Boeing 787, which comprises 33 aircraft.

"Of these, 4 aircraft are currently undergoing major checks at various MRO facilities. As of 1500 hrs on June 17, 2025, a total of 24 aircraft have successfully completed the required check. An additional 2 aircraft are planned for completion today, with 1 more scheduled for tomorrow. The remaining 6 aircraft include 2 aircraft, which are presently AOG at Delhi. The checks on these two will be carried out post-declaration of serviceability and prior to their return to service. The remaining 4 aircraft currently under MRO will undergo the mandated check prior to their release from the respective maintenance hangars," the release read.