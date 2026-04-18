66-year-old retired clerk completes 10,200+ deliveries to fund his travel dreams - How much do Blinkit delivery guys earn?

Ahmedabad: 66-year-old Dinesh Mahant Thakordas, a retired clerk, is grabbing attention across social media for working as a Blinkit delivery partner. Details of his post-retirement routine are going viral, and people are reacting with both admiration and concern. Dinesh had worked with a life insurance company for 26 years and had already built a secure and stable life. He has no immediate financial obligations and has already raised three children, all of whom are now settled.

However, after retirement, he chose to take on a new role rather than stepping back from work. Dinesh signed up as a Blinkit delivery partner after noticing one operating in his neighbourhood. What began as curiosity gradually became a regular activity. Over the past two years, he has completed 10,220 deliveries. His daily schedule has a fixed pattern. He starts his day at 5:00 am and reaches the company’s local “dark store” by 6:00 am. His preferred shift runs until around 11:30 am, after which he decides whether to continue or end his day. He revealed his earnings are set aside for travel, and that he uses the income to visit new cities, states, and even countries.

"Experience is the greatest master"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a post shared by News Algebra (NewsAlgebraIND) on X, Dinesh talked about his approach to life and said, “Experience is the greatest school master.” His story has received a wide range of responses on social media. Some users praised his discipline and approach to work. One wrote, “India needs more people like him. Gig work should be on one's own terms, celebrated, with no social stigma." Another commented, “I am truly amazed by the professional work ethic of our older generation, the guys wear formal and proper dress code given by the company. A thing I resonate with.”

Several users framed the story as an example of motivation. “It's great that even after retirement, he is choosing an active lifestyle. I hope the working conditions are good,” one post read. However, some users also raised concerns about his physical health. One comment said, "Too much pressure on your body can be bad for health and can cause a future pile up of hospital bills.”

How much do Blinkit delivery guys earn?

Blinkit delivery partners in India generally earn a decent amount of money. It ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000+ per month. Some high-performing, long-hour, or top-performing riders occasionally report earnings over Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000+. This is largely dependent on incentives, surges, and hours worked. They also get a joining bonus of up to Rs 4,000 and up to Rs 10 lacs medical insurance, as per Blinkit's official website.

Partners typically earn a minimum of Rs 20 to Rs 25 per delivery, with additional earnings based on distance, time of day, and demand surges. The earnings are transferred to their bank accounts on a weekly basis. Income is highly variable, influenced by the number of orders completed, peak hour incentives (like rain or high demand), and fuel costs (if using a bike).

A one-time joining fee is also applicable during the onboarding process. This is collected for various training and support purposes. Earning figures are based on, and vary by, reported data from 2025-2026, and can differ significantly by city and individual effort.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)