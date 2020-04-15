हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

69-year-old Meghalaya doctor dies of coronavirus COVID-19, 6 of his family members test positive

A 69-year-old doctor, who was the Director of Bethany Hospital in Meghalaya's Shillong, died on Wednesday (April 15) after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19. It is to be noted that Dr John Sailo was the first COVID-19 patient in the state. Six family members of Dr Sailo, who were in contact with him, have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

69-year-old Meghalaya doctor dies of coronavirus COVID-19, 6 of his family members test positive

A 69-year-old doctor, who was the Director of Bethany Hospital in Meghalaya's Shillong, died on Wednesday (April 15) after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19. It is to be noted that Dr John Sailo was the first COVID-19 patient in the state. Six family members of Dr Sailo, who were in contact with him, have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

It is learnt that Dr Sailo had comorbodities. He did his MBBS from AMC Dibrugarh and came to AIIMS to complete his MD in Medicine. Dr Sailo is survived by two daughters (both are  doctors - one is Radiologist), two sons and his wife Achula.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has expressed sadness over Dr Sailo's death. "My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Sources said that the deceased doctor had no travel history and he might have contracted the virus through a "silent carrier". A massive search was launched by Meghalaya government to trace the spreader but in vain. Over 2,000 people, who were in contact with Dr Sailo, have been identified.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 11,439 on Wednesday and the death toll has climbed to 377 deaths. The total count includes 1,305 recoveries and 9,756 active cases. 1076 new cases and 38 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health data.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 spread in India.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, stating that wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces. 

