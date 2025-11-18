6,913 Km From Delhi, What The IAF’s Rafale And Sukhoi Fighter Jets Are Doing?

India-France ‘Garuda 25’ Exercise: New Delhi and Paris have begun a joint air exercise, ‘Garuda 25’, at the Mont-de-Marsan Airbase in southwestern France. Indian Su-30MKI fighter jets and French Rafale aircraft are flying together in the sky. Pictures show pilots from the two countries practicing air combat, defense maneuvers and coordinated strikes.

IL-78 refuelling tankers and C-17 transport planes are supporting the mission. The exercise promises to strengthen coordination between the two air forces.

The joint exercise marks the eighth edition of the Garuda series between India and France. On Monday afternoon, the Indian Air Force shared a few pictures of the exercise on social media, showing India’s powerful Su-30MKI jets flying along with France’s most advanced Rafale fighters.

Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft soared into the skies, commencing coordinated missions as part of the bilateral air exercise.

The Indian contingent reached France on November 10, bringing along Su-30MKI fighter jets, IL-78 air refuelling tankers for long-range missions and C-17 Globemaster III transport planes to carry personnel and equipment.

During the exercise, Indian pilots are flying Su-30MKI jets while French pilots operate Rafale fighters. Together, they are practicing air combat, aerial defense and joint strike missions. All of this is taking place in conditions that simulate real warfare, allowing both air forces to learn from each other and enhance coordination for future operations.

The Ministry of Defence stated, in a statement, that the exercise strengthens friendship, facilitates knowledge exchange and boosts combat readiness.

The Su-30MKI holds special significance. Developed jointly by Russia’s Sukhoi and India’s HAL, it carries two pilots and can undertake any mission. It can fly at twice the speed of sound, reaching Mach 2, with a range of 3,000 kilometres without refuelling and up to 8,000 kilometres with aerial refuelling.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing to build 72 more Su-30MKI jets with an aim to further strengthen the Indian Air Force.

India presently operates 36 Rafale jets, and seeing Su-30MKIs and Rafales flying together showcases the strengthening defense cooperation between India and France. The exercise will continue for several days.

When these two powerful fighters roar together in the skies, the world witnesses the readiness and strength of the Indian Air Force.