693 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: As many as 693 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4,067 in India, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, adding that 1,445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat while addressing a joint press conference here on Monday (April 6).

Lav Aggarwal said that 76 per cent cases have been reported in males and 24 per cent in females, adding that the number of people who came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members is with about 25,500.

Out of total 2083 identified foreigners, 1750 have been blacklisted, Aggarwal said.

According to Lav Aggarwal, there is limited evidence on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19 and there is not enough evidence proof to advise it for people while talking about the particular drug and its usage.

"We have allowed the use of Hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients or high-risk contacts of the patients though there is limited evidence of its efficacy. There is not sufficient evidence to use it at the community level," Aggarwal said.

He further stated that "We have issued advisory related to it. Every medicine has side effects. Because we have allowed it based on limited evidence in some locations, there is a misconception that anyone can take it. We should follow technical guidance. Those who are not advised to take this medicine should not take it."

Earlier, the Health Ministry had placed an order of about 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets with various pharmaceutical companies for healthcare workers.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested the use of hydroxychloroquine tablets only for healthcare workers and caregivers involved in the treatment and in direct contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The breakup of 109 deaths in India, as per the health ministry

-86% deaths are in patients with comorbidities

-63% cases above 60 years of age

-30% cases between 40-60 of years of age

-7% cases below 40 years of age

Notably, the total number of COVID-19 infections in India has crossed 4,000 mark with 693 new cases and 32 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra leads with the maximum number of cases, while Tamil Nadu stands second and Delhi is at the third spot.