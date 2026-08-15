/7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia; Tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia early Saturday morning, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The initial tremor struck at 3:28 AM IST at a depth of 49 kilometers. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) issued a tsunami warning shortly after the massive quake hit.
The region was quickly rattled by strong aftershocks. Just 15 minutes later, at 3:43 AM IST, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit the Flores Sea—between Flores and Sulawesi islands—at a depth of 63 km. A third quake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, followed in the same area at 3:58 AM IST at a depth of 42 km.
Indonesia sits along major fault lines, making frequent seismic and volcanic activity a reality for the island nation.
According to the USGS, earthquakes occur anywhere from the surface down to 700 kilometers deep, categorized into shallow, intermediate, and deep zones. Shallow quakes—like the ones reported on Saturday—are typically the most dangerous. Because the seismic energy has less ground to travel through before reaching the surface, it causes much stronger shaking, increasing the risk of structural damage and casualties.
(with ANI inputs)
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