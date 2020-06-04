हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
7-day home quarantine compulsory for all passengers arriving in Delhi

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday (June 3) passed an order making it mandatory for all asymptomatic paasengers arriving in Delhi to home quarantine themselves for seven days. It is to be noted that in its earlier advisory Delhi government had asked the travellers to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

7-day home quarantine compulsory for all passengers arriving in Delhi
ANI photo

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday (June 3) passed an order making it mandatory for all asymptomatic paasengers arriving in Delhi to home quarantine themselves for seven days. It is to be noted that in its earlier advisory Delhi government had asked the travellers to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi hasinstructed all district magistrates to ensure that the new order is implemented properly.

The order signed by Delhi Chief secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) Vijay Dev said that airport, railway and transport departments has been asked to submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on daily basis.

"All asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days (in place of 14 days of self monitoring of health...)," said the order.

The principal secretary (Revenue) will forward the passenger manifests to the concerned district magistrates in order to ensure that travellers in their areas remain in home quarantine for seven days.

It is to be noted that few days ago the Karnataka government had also reduced the mandatory 14 days of quarantine period to seven days for asymptomatic travellers from all states except Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the 14-day quarantine period to 21 days for those returning from 75 worst coronavirus-hit cities of the country including Delhi, Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaDelho home quarantineDelhi 7 day quarantine
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 4: With 359 COVID-19 fatalities UK's death count mounts to 39,728
