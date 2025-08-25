7 Days Left For Filing Claims And Objections On Bihar SIR, CPI (ML) Files 10

The Election Commission on Monday said that there are seven days are left for filing claims and objections against the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar. The EC also confirmed that INDIA bloc partner the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) has submitted 10 claims so far.

Meanwhile, ECI has received 1,40,931 claims and objections directly from the electors, for the inclusion of eligible electors and exclusion of the ineligible ones.

Out of these, the ECI has disposed of 14,374 claims and objections in the last seven days.

The ECI has received 3,79,692 Form 6+Declaration from new electors on attaining the age of 18 years or above.

The Election Commission of India has issued a clarification regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

According to the EC, "As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO, after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity."

As per a release, "The list of names not included in the Draft Electoral Roll dated 01.08.2025, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with EPIC number. Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar Card."

A total of 1,60,813 BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public and Objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections themselves/along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declaration, are not counted as Claims (Form 6) and Objections (Form 7), the press release stated.

The SIR exercise in Bihar began on June 24, and about 65 lakh electors were found ineligible and not included in the Draft Electoral Roll published on August 1.