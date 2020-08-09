हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

7 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at COVID-19 care centre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Sources say that short circuit may be the reason behind fire but it is not confirmed yet.  It is learnt that around 30 COVID-19 patients were present inside the building when the fire broke out. Sources said that the COVID-19 patients in the hotel were shifted to other hospital.  

7 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at COVID-19 care centre in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Vijayawada

At least seven people died and 10 got injured after a major fire erupted at Swarna palace, a hotel-turned-coronavirus COVID-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city on Sunday (August 9) morning.

Sources say that short circuit may be the reason behind fire but it is not confirmed yet.  It is learnt that around 30 COVID-19 patients were present inside the building when the fire broke out. Sources said that the COVID-19 patients in the hotel were shifted to other hospital.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Srinivasulu has reached the spot and is monitoring the rescue operations. Four fire tenders are currently at the spot to douse the fire. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation. 

Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada fire
