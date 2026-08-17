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7 killed, several injured after power line snaps, triggers stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Seven devotees were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede at Bihar’s Ashok Dham Temple after a snapped electric wire triggered panic among the crowd during Shravan prayers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
7 killed, several injured after power line snaps, triggers stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai
Image Credit: (Screengrab: X/IANS)

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