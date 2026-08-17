At least seven people were killed and more than 12 others injured in a stampede outside the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday.
A large number of devotees had gathered at the temple to offer prayers and perform rituals on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan when the incident occurred.
An electric wire reportedly fell, sparking panic among the crowd. Rumours then spread rapidly, intensifying the fear. Devotees began rushing in different directions to escape, resulting in a stampede in which several people were trapped and crushed under one another.
The situation created chaos at the temple premises. Locals and fellow devotees immediately started rescue efforts to help those caught in the crush.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police and administrative officials reached the site promptly. They launched rescue operations and arranged for the injured to be taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Administrative officials have arrived at the site and are supervising rescue operations and crowd management. Authorities continue to monitor the developing situation.
Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said that an unprecedented influx of devotees, further intensified by the arrival of two trains between 6:30 and 6:45 am, caused a barricade to collapse outside the temple.
The incident took place as thousands of devotees assembled at the Ashok Dham Temple to observe the third Monday of the holy Shravan month and perform Jalabhishek.
Also known as the Shri Indradamaneshwar Mahadev Temple, the Ashok Dham Temple houses a large Shivalinga and draws a substantial number of devotees, especially during the sacred month of Sawan.
The month of Sawan holds profound spiritual importance in Hinduism and ranks among the holiest periods of the year. Also known as Shravan, it usually occurs in July and August and coincides with the monsoon season. The month is linked with growth, prosperity and happiness.
During Sawan, devotees perform puja and other rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Many observe fasts and devote themselves to bhakti and prayer throughout the month.
Sawan is also regarded as an auspicious time for starting new ventures and undertaking significant activities. Several festivals of cultural and religious importance fall during this period, including Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami and, depending on the lunar calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi.
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