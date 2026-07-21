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  • /7 killed, several trapped in Sikkim tunnel gas leak triggered by landslide; Rescue underway

7 killed, several trapped in Sikkim tunnel gas leak triggered by landslide; Rescue underway

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when an alleged gas leak was reported inside the under-construction tunnel at Samardung. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 06:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 06:49 AM IST
7 killed, several trapped in Sikkim tunnel gas leak triggered by landslide; Rescue underway
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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