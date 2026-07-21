/7 killed, several trapped in Sikkim tunnel gas leak triggered by landslide; Rescue underway

At least seven people died in an alleged gas leak inside an under-construction tunnel at Samardung, Jholungey, in Namchi district of Sikkim, while several others are trapped, search and rescue operations continue to locate and evacuate those still trappe.
Authorities have confirmed the deaths of seven workers following the incident. According to the latest official update issued by the district administration, the bodies of the seven deceased have been shifted to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital in Gangtok, and Namchi District Hospital.
Rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing by the Namchi District Administration in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department, and other concerned departments. Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), with further updates to be shared as more information becomes available.
Earlier, Namchi District Collector Anupa Tamling had said that there was a possibility that around 27 workers were trapped inside the tunnel. However, she clarified that the exact number could not be confirmed as officials were still awaiting complete information from inside the tunnel.
Tamling said an NDRF team entered the tunnel to begin rescue operations and noted that a clearer picture of the number of workers trapped and their condition would emerge only after the team returned.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when an alleged gas leak was reported inside the under-construction tunnel at Samardung. The leak is believed to have trapped several workers inside, prompting an immediate rescue operation involving multiple emergency agencies.
Although authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the incident, according to media reports, a landslide inside the tunnel triggered a gas leak, blocking the passage and trapping several workers. The total number of workers still trapped inside the tunnel is unclear while rescue operations remain underway.
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