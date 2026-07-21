/7 killed, several trapped in Sikkim tunnel gas leak triggered by landslide; Rescue underway

Rescue efforts are being carried out on a war footing by the Namchi District Administration in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department, and other concerned departments. Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), with further updates to be shared as more information becomes available.