Minor abducted, raped for four days in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria; 6 held

Umaria: In a shocking incident, 7 men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria abducted a 14-year-old girl and allegedly raped her for four days. As per the latest reports, 6 of the culprits have been held, while one is still absconding.

The accused abducted the minor on January 11, following which her mother lodged a complaint on January 12. 

She was reportedly gang-raped at a roadside eatery located near the district headquarters and was then raped again by a few other men. She somehow escaped and informed her mother about the horrific incident after which the Police made the arrests.

The police has registered a case under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 376 (rape) and 366(A) (inducing or seducing minor girl), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sunday, January 17, 2021
