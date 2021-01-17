Minor abducted, raped for four days in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria; 6 held

Umaria: In a shocking incident, 7 men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria abducted a 14-year-old girl and allegedly raped her for four days. As per the latest reports, 6 of the culprits have been held, while one is still absconding.

The accused abducted the minor on January 11, following which her mother lodged a complaint on January 12.

She was reportedly gang-raped at a roadside eatery located near the district headquarters and was then raped again by a few other men. She somehow escaped and informed her mother about the horrific incident after which the Police made the arrests.

The police has registered a case under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 376 (rape) and 366(A) (inducing or seducing minor girl), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

