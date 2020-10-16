हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Noida

7-month old child kept inside bag found abandoned on Noida society staircase

Representational Image

NOIDA: In a heart-wrenching incident, a seven-month-old baby was found abandoned on the staircase of a plush society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. 

According to reports, the child was kept inside a bag and was left abandoned on the staircase on the tenth floor of the society. The area comes under the jurisdiction of sector 39 police station.

Local residents who noticed the baby on the staircase informed the Child Helpline about the incident. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and admitted the child to a government hospital. 

