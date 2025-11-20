7-Year Jail For Husbands: Assam Govt Drops Legal Bombshell, Set To Place Anti-Polygamy Bill Before Assembly On Nov 25

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has set the stage for one of the state’s most debated legislative moves in recent years, confirming that his government will place the long-anticipated “Anti-Polygamy Bill” before the state assembly on November 25. The move signals a major shift in how the state plans to regulate marriage laws and social conduct in the coming years.

Speaking during a visit to Swahid Smarak Khetra, the chief minister said the proposed law carries a message for anyone entering multiple marriages. He explained that the bill lays down a seven-year jail term for individuals who attempt a second marriage or more.

“On 25th November, we will bring the Anti-Polygamy Bill before the Assam Assembly. If someone goes through more than one marriage, they will be sentenced to 7 years of jail,” he told reporters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Questions were also raised about another proposed law that has occupied public discourse in the state. When asked about plans for a bill aimed at addressing what he described as cases linked to “love jihad”, Sarma said that preparations for such legislation had already begun. “Process to bring in a bill over that is also underway,” he stated.

Discussions around polygamy intensified earlier this month when the Assam Cabinet approved “The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025”, which is designed to restrict and eventually eliminate polygamous practices in the state. The bill proposes a ban on such marriages, with the only exception carved out for regions under the Sixth Schedule.

The chief minister later confirmed that the bill will be tabled during the Assembly session on November 25, where the government hopes to secure its passage.

Sarma said the bill intends to remove legal ambiguity and offer safeguards to women who face emotional and financial hardship due to polygamous arrangements. He stated that the bill will ensure accountability when a man enters a second marriage without being legally separated from his existing spouse.

He highlighted that the bill applies to anyone who fails to follow due procedure of law or continues to remain a party to a marriage that has not been dissolved or annulled. He described the legislation as a step toward creating a more orderly and secure atmosphere for women who have suffered due to such practices.

During a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, he offered a detailed explanation of the bill’s scope. He said, “Polygamy is prohibited in respect of the person who shall not marry if he has a living spouse or is not legally separated from the other spouse by following due procedure of law or is a party to a marriage which is not yet dissolved or annulled by a decree of divorce.”

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, he said, further seeks to provide compensation to the victim women as they have to suffer immense pain and hardship due to polygamous marriage. “To save the society from the scourge of such practices, this bill has been framed with the avowed objective to streamline the society,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the law carries strict provisions for anyone violating the rule. He said the bill envisions seven years of rigorous imprisonment for individuals who enter a second marriage or beyond.