7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held

A seven-year-old girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by another minor boy in the Chandragiri outpost area under Mohana police station in Odisha's Gajapati district, according to the police.

The rape case has been registered under appropriate sections of BNS and POCSO in Gajapati district, with the accused minor boy confessing to the crime.



Speaking to ANI, Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Jatin Kumar Panda informed that the minor victim's medical examination has been done. He added that the statements of the victim as well as the accused have been recorded, in which the accused confessed to the assault.



"A case has been registered based on a complaint. After the investigation, the allegations were found to be true. Our SDPO and I visited the spot. The minor girl's medical examination and statement recording have been completed. The statement of the juvenile delinquent has also been recorded. He has confessed to his crime," he said.



The SP further stated that the accused has been produced before the Justice Juvenile Board, according to which, further action will be taken. He said that the deadline to complete the investigation in the case has been set to 15 days.



"After that, he was produced before the JJB (Juvenile Justice Board) today, and further action is being taken based on the JJB's orders. We have set a target to complete the investigation of this case within 15 days... In this case, we have applied the BNS sections related to rape. We have also applied Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and we have taken this very seriously. The investigation of this case will be completed within 15 days, and a charge sheet will be filed," the SP said.



Meanwhile, Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond asserted "appropriate legal action" against the culprit in crimes against minors.



"If someone has misbehaved with a minor, there are laws in place to address such situations, and appropriate action will be taken according to those laws," the Minister said.



On the other hand, BJD spokesperson Dr Lenin Mohanty launched an attack on the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi-led government over the rise in crimes against women, stating that the state, under the BJP government, is becoming the "rape capital of the country."



"It is not only tragic, it is shocking. As an Odia, I am ashamed that a Tibetan origin minor girl, is being raped in Chandragiri Mohana of Gajapati district... We are defamed across the world. The worst part of it, the half of the population in Odisha are in a state of fear. We are in the process, under the double-engine government, to occupy the kind of defaming title of the rape capital of the country....," he said.



Further questioning the CM, the BJD spokesperson called for a protest in case no appropriate action is not taken against the culprits.



"What is Mohan Majhi doing? Why is he taking charge of the Chief Minister if rapes and murders are happening every day? We hope that the lawsuit takes its own course. We know that people are frustrated. We have also demanded that this should not happen the way it is happening. And if it doesn't happen, then the Biju Janata Dal, which is respected by people, will be forced to come to the streets and protest and ensure that the law takes its due action! he asserted.



Additionally, Congress leader Sonali Sahoo accused the state government of being lenient with crimes against women, which she said are increasing in the state. She further asserted support for the victim's family and ensured an investigation into the matter.



"...Rape and gangrape have become a daily occurrence in Odisha... Many girls have gone missing here, and the government has no words to say on it... I just got to know that rape has happened with one Tibetan origin girl, which is a very shameful incident... It should be appropriate if we do not look at the victim through the lens of the community. She is everyone's daughter... We will not take this lightly, and the government should also take it very seriously. But the government is not serious about this.... We are with the victim's family, and we are trying to talk to them. We will investigate what and how it happened to her. After this, we will see what happens," she said.