/70-year-old woman killed in Delhi’s Narela after Mercedes hits WagonR

A 70-year-old woman was killed after she was caught between a Mercedes and a WagonR that collided head-on in Delhi’s Narela area on Saturday morning. The incident took place around 8 am outside Himalaya Apartments in Mamurpur, according to a preliminary police inquiry. The victim was identified as Urmila, a local resident.
Police said the impact sent the WagonR backwards, where it struck a three-wheeler loading van parked nearby. Urmila was caught between the WagonR and the three-wheeler and suffered fatal injuries.
#WATCH | A road accident involving a Mercedes car and another four-wheeler occurred in the Narela area of Delhi this morning. A bottle of beer can be seen inside the Mercedes. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1XSBKkQU8H— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
“She was caught between the vehicles and sustained fatal injuries. She died at the scene,” a senior police officer said as per reports.
The driver of the WagonR suffered minor injuries and was given first aid. No other serious injuries have been reported so far.
The Mercedes was being driven by Shubham, the son of a sub-inspector with the Haryana Police, according to officials. Police arrested him at the scene following the crash.
Eyewitnesses alleged that Shubham was driving at high speed and was under the influence of alcohol. Police said he underwent a medical examination after his arrest and that the report is awaited to establish whether he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
Visuals from the scene showed Shubham sitting behind the wheel of the Mercedes after the crash. A liquor bottle was also reportedly visible in the car’s cup holder.
Police said the Mercedes belonged to Shubham’s friend and that he had borrowed the vehicle for a trip a day earlier.
A case under relevant sections relating to the fatal road accident is being registered at Narela police station. Urmila’s body has been sent for post-mortem.
A team from Narela police station reached the spot soon after the crash and began examining the circumstances that led to the collision.
Investigators are looking into the movement and position of the three vehicles involved in the accident. Statements from the drivers and eyewitnesses are expected to form part of the investigation.
Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to determine the speed and movement of the Mercedes and WagonR before the crash.
The exact circumstances that led to the head-on collision, including whether a traffic violation or any other factor was involved, will be established during the investigation, the officer said as per reports.
The Narela crash comes amid renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving involving high-end vehicles. In November last year, a speeding Mercedes reportedly rammed into three restaurant workers near Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, killing one of them.
The 2024 Pune Porsche crash also drew widespread attention after a 17-year-old allegedly ran over two software engineers riding a motorcycle, highlighting concerns over dangerous driving and road safety.
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