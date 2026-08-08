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70-year-old woman killed in Delhi’s Narela after Mercedes hits WagonR

Police said the impact sent the WagonR backwards, where it struck a three-wheeler loading van parked nearby. Urmila was caught between the WagonR and the three-wheeler and suffered fatal injuries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
70-year-old woman killed in Delhi’s Narela after Mercedes hits WagonR
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

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70-year-old woman killed in Delhi’s Narela after Mercedes hits WagonR
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