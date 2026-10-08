/1,500 students from across India join peace art initiative with global leaders in Delhi

About 700 schoolchildren from across Delhi NCR and 1,500 from across India put their ideas of peace on paper on Thursday, in an art event attended by a former Tunisian prime minister, Italy's ambassador to India and a former mayor of Delhi. The programme also included children from street schools, bringing together participants from different social and educational backgrounds.
The event was attended by former Tunisian Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa, Italian Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli, former Delhi Mayor Arti Mehra, Colors for Peace India ambassador Arunima Kukreja and Antonio Giannelli, founder and president of Colors for Peace.
Students were invited to create drawings based on their understanding of peace and how they viewed themes such as harmony, sharing and coexistence.
Arunima Kukreja said the initiative would give students an opportunity to share their values, perspectives and experiences while learning about different cultures. “Through this initiative, students will have the opportunity to share their values, ethos, perspectives and educational experiences, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of each other’s cultures,” she said.
She added that artworks from India are expected to be taken to Italy this year, while Italian artworks are planned to be brought to India next year. The longer-term plan, she said, is to create a platform in India showcasing artworks by children and artists from different parts of the world.
The Italian Ambassador said education and dialogue had an important role to play in building peaceful societies.
“Peace is nurtured through education, dialogue and inclusion. By giving children a platform to express their hopes and emotions through art, we help build greater empathy and understanding. Initiatives like this keep the memory of the past alive while inspiring a more peaceful and inclusive future,” Bartoli said.
Former Delhi Mayor Arti Mehra said the participation of children from modest backgrounds was particularly significant.
“Today, what touched me most was seeing how children from modest backgrounds express themselves through colours. Colours have the power to give children a voice, inspire creativity and bring a sense of joy and belonging,” she said.
“Through initiatives like Colours of Peace, we can turn every child’s imagination into a message of hope, sharing and harmony. Every colour they create is a small but meaningful step towards a more peaceful future,” Mehra added.
The event concluded with a visit to an art gallery displaying works created by the participating children. Selected artworks are expected to travel to Italy for exhibitions in 2027.
Organisers also said Indian and Italian schools participating in the initiative are expected to be virtually paired to encourage continued cultural exchange centred on peace, empathy and coexistence.
Previous editions of the initiative have been displayed at international events and venues including the G7, Expo Milan, Palazzo Vecchio and the Colosseum.
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