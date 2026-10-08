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1,500 students from across India join peace art initiative with global leaders in Delhi

The students took part in an international art initiative involving children from 135 countries. Students were invited to create drawings based on their understanding of peace and how they viewed themes such as harmony, sharing and coexistence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
1,500 students from across India join peace art initiative with global leaders in Delhi

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1,500 students from across India join peace art initiative with global leaders in Delhi
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