711 Agniveers From Jammu And Kashmir Take Part In Passing Out Parade

A total of 711 Agniveers from Jammu and Kashmir took an oath to uphold the pride of the nation during a proud and emotional Passing Out Parade held in Srinagar. Following the recent terror-related tragic attacks, the parade stood as a powerful symbol of national resilience and unity. This batch was barely a week into training when Operation Sindoor commenced. The intensive drills conducted during the high-intensity phase of the operation acted as real-time battle inoculation for these newly inducted trainees.

Amidst the cold hush of a frosty morning in the heart of the Kashmir Valley, the parade ground of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Srinagar came alive with military precision and patriotic fervour. The sixth batch of 711 Agniveers — all proud sons of Jammu and Kashmir’s resilient soil — was formally inducted into the country’s premier force, the Indian Army.

The ceremony featured a solemn oath-taking, where the young recruits pledged their dedication to the service of the nation. Witnessing their transformation from raw recruits into fully prepared soldiers of the Indian Army was a deeply emotional and inspiring moment for everyone present.

The atmosphere at the Regimental Centre was charged with patriotism. The disciplined drills, the Rashtriya Salute, and the singing of the National Anthem resonated powerfully with families, civil dignitaries, and military officials in attendance.

After months of rigorous and demanding training, families were finally reunited with their new soldiers. The parade ground witnessed several tearful, proud embraces — fathers kissing their sons in uniform, mothers holding them tightly, and families expressing overwhelming pride.

Multiple Agniveers and their families shared their emotions, expressing both pride and gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation.

With recruits drawn from various districts across Jammu and Kashmir, the induction held significant local and regional importance. Parents expressed their joy that their sons had earned the honour of serving the country.

Presiding over the Passing Out Parade was Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who reviewed the parade formations. He was accompanied by Lt Gen Prashant Shrivastava, UYSM, AVSM, SM, GOC Chinar Corps, along with senior officers from the Air Force, Police, and Civil Administration.

Addressing the passing-out Agniveers, the Chief Minister said, “Your commitment is not merely to the uniform you wear, but to the very idea of India itself. You are Jammu and Kashmir’s finest sons, now transformed into the nation’s mightiest shields.”

As the final salute echoed through the crisp winter air and the Tricolour soared high, the message was unmistakable: the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not merely stepping into the future — they are charging forward, shoulder to shoulder, rifles raised, with the heartbeat of the nation in their chests.

These ceremonies are not just military traditions, but deeply personal and communal celebrations of dedication, sacrifice, and the beginning of a new journey of honour and duty for these young soldiers and their families.