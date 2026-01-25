77th Republic Day Honors Animal Soldiers

Republic Day 2026: They never ask for medals or recognition. They don't give speeches or wave at crowds. But when our soldiers face the harshest conditions imaginable—freezing cold, scorching heat, or the constant threat of danger—these brave animals stand right beside them, sharing every hardship without complaint.

This Republic Day, for the first time, the Indian Army's animal contingent will march proudly down Kartavya Path. It's about time we saw them, isn't it? After all, they've been serving India just as faithfully as any human soldier, often in places where even the most advanced technology falls short.

Let's talk about where these remarkable creatures serve and why they're absolutely irreplaceable.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

High up in the Siachen Glacier, where temperatures plunge to minus 60 degrees Celsius, and the air is so thin that every breath feels like a struggle, the Zanskar ponies are true heroes. These sturdy mountain horses carry essential supplies—food, medicines, ammunition—across narrow trails that wind along cliff edges at heights exceeding 15,000 feet. No vehicle can navigate these treacherous paths. No helicopter can land safely in such unpredictable weather. But these ponies, with their incredible balance and mountain-bred instincts, make dozens of trips, ensuring our soldiers never run out of supplies. Think of them as the lifeline connecting our troops to survival itself. Their small frames are built for these heights, their hooves grip ice-covered rocks, and their ability to sense danger on unstable paths has saved countless human lives.

Then there are the Bactrian camels patrolling the cold deserts of eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control. You might wonder—camels in the cold? Yes, because these aren't the single-humped camels we usually picture in Rajasthan's hot deserts. Bactrian camels have thick, shaggy coats and two humps that store fat for energy. They can survive on minimal water and sparse vegetation, making them perfect for Ladakh's barren, wind-swept terrain. They carry heavy loads across sandy stretches where vehicles would sink or break down. More importantly, they move silently, making them ideal for patrolling sensitive border areas without alerting anyone. Their calm temperament and endurance make them irreplaceable guardians of our frontiers.

Flying high above are the raptors—magnificent birds of prey like falcons and eagles. What do they do? They protect our military airfields from one of aviation's most serious threats: bird strikes. When flocks of smaller birds gather near runways, they can get sucked into aircraft engines during takeoff or landing, causing catastrophic damage. Raptors, being natural predators, keep these flocks away through their mere presence. It's nature's own air traffic control system, far more effective and environmentally friendly than any artificial method. These birds save lives and expensive aircraft, all while soaring gracefully across the sky.

But perhaps the most touching stories come from the Army dogs. Raised with care and trained with patience by the Remount & Veterinary Corps, these dogs are not just animals—they're partners, protectors, and often, the first line of defense. German Shepherds, Labradors, Belgian Malinois—these breeds are chosen for their intelligence, loyalty, and sharp senses. They can detect explosives hidden where no machine can reach. Their noses can pick up scents that save entire battalions from landmines or hidden bombs. In counter-terrorism operations, they enter dark, dangerous buildings ahead of soldiers, locating threats with their incredible hearing and smell. During disasters—earthquakes, avalanches, building collapses—they find survivors trapped under rubble when time is running out and hope is fading.

Several Army dogs have laid down their lives protecting their handlers. Some have been posthumously honoured for exceptional bravery—a recognition they never sought but deeply deserved. There's something profoundly moving about a dog that chooses to walk into danger, not because it understands national security, but because it trusts the human beside it completely.

The Remount & Veterinary Corps, established way back in 1888, has been breeding, training, and caring for these animals with dedication that spans generations. They understand that these aren't just "assets"—they're living beings who feel fear, pain, loyalty, and affection. They need proper nutrition, medical care, rest, and yes, love.

Why can't technology replace them? Because terrain doesn't always cooperate with machines. Because batteries die in extreme cold but animals adapt. Because no sensor yet invented can match a dog's nose or a pony's mountain instincts. Because in the loneliness of remote outposts, these animals provide companionship that keeps morale alive.

When the animal contingent marches past us this Republic Day, let's pause and truly see them. Let's recognize that India's security isn't maintained by soldiers alone. It's upheld by loyal hearts that walk on four legs, carry burdens without complaint, and serve without ever expecting applause.

They are India's silent warriors, and today, they finally get their moment in the sun—though honestly, they've never asked for it. That's what makes them so special.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)