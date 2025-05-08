A voter turnout of 79.23 per cent has been recorded in the second and last phase of panchayat polls in Assam, which was held on May 7.

The second and last phase of polls held in 13 districts - Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon and Darrang.

In a statement the Assam State Election Commission said that - "As per information received from the District Commissioners the approximate poll percentage of 2nd Panchayat poll is 79.23 per cent."

"The 2nd Phase Panchayat Election, 2025, was completed peacefully without any re-poll," said the statement issued by the Assam State Election Commission.

In the first phase of the panchayat poll, which was held in 14 districts of the state on May 2, the poll percentage was 70.19 per cent.

Meanwhile on May 5, BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia said that it is the people of the villages which matter to BJP, not Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Addressing a press conference, Saikia said that although Gaurav Gogoi's name came up in response to a journalist's question, the focus of the party has remained solely on reaching out to the public with the 15 pledges mentioned in the Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

According to an statement from BJP office, In the Panchayat election campaign, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed over 5 lakh people through 26 meetings. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed 31 meetings, while State BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia addressed a total of 51 meetings, including victory campaign and karyakarta (worker) meetings.

The State BJP President also extended his best wishes to all candidates of the second phase of the Panchayat elections and appealed to every voter to exercise their democratic right by casting their vote on May 7.

Saikia expressed gratitude to AGP President and Minister Atul Bora, Minister Keshab Mahanta, and all other ministers and MPs of the Assam government for conducting extensive campaigns in their assigned districts, the statement said.