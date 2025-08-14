Advertisement
NewsIndia
DROUPADI MURMU

79th Independence Day: President Murmu's Message To The Nation Broadcast Nationwide

The address was first aired in Hindi, followed by an English version, across the entire national network of Akashvani (All India Radio) and simultaneously telecast on all channels of Doordarshan.

 

Aug 14, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
79th Independence Day: President Murmu's Message To The Nation Broadcast Nationwide

President Droupadi Murmu today addressed the nation on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, sharing a message of profound significance as the country prepares for the momentous occasion.

The President's address was broadcast from 7:00 PM onwards, reaching citizens across the country through a comprehensive national network.

 

