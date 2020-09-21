हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhiwandi building collapse

8 dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi a three-storeyed building collapsed on Monday (September 21)  taking away life of at least 8 people and several were feared trapped, said Thane Municipal Corporation PRO.

ANI photo

Bhiwandi: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi a three-storey building collapsed on Monday (September 21)  taking away life of at least 8 people and several were feared trapped, said Thane Municipal Corporation PRO.

According to the information, the building was in a dilapidated condition. The incident took place at 3.45 am when people were fast asleep. The NDRF team was immediately rushed to the spot.

A team of NDRF rescued a child who was stuck under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi. As per initial information, the locals have rescued 20 people and around 25 people are feared trapped.

 
(Further details awaited)

