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8 killed as van falls into roadside well in Maharashtra's Solapur

According to preliminary reports, the devotees were returning to their village after visiting the Siddhanath Temple in Mhaswad when their van overturned and veered into a well. After the van's brakes failed, the vehicle lost its balance and plunged into a roadside well.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
8 killed as van falls into roadside well in Maharashtra's Solapur
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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