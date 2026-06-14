/8 killed as van falls into roadside well in Maharashtra's Solapur

Taking to his social media handle on X, CM Fadnavis wrote, "The incident at Tandulwadi in Malshiras Taluka, Solapur district—where devotees lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a well located in a private farm—is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families. It is a relief that seven people have been saved and are currently undergoing treatment. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have immediately reached the site, and we are in constant touch with the local administration.”