/8 killed, including 3 children, after truck hits pickup van in Maharashtra

Eight people, including three children, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup van in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district in the early hours of Friday. Three others were injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The collision took place near Bhau Dhaba at Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving eight people dead.
Soon after receiving information about the accident, local residents and police personnel reached the spot and launched rescue operations.
The three injured people were taken to the Sakoli Sub-District Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.
Bhandara Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan confirmed the accident and said that eight people, including three children, had died after the truck collided with the pickup van near Pimpalgaon Sadak.
“Eight people, including three children, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup van near Pimpalgaon Sadak on the Nagpur–Raipur National Highway. Three others were injured and shifted to Sakoli Sub-District Hospital,” Hasan said.
Further details about the circumstances surrounding the accident are awaited.
In a similar accident on Thursday, six people were killed and eight others critically injured after a passenger van collided head-on with a truck on the Nanded-Bhokar road in Maharashtra’s Nanded district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives on Friday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.
The accident took place at around 7 p.m. near Sitakhandi Ghat, according to a police official. The passenger van was travelling from Nanded towards Bhokar when it collided with the truck. The impact was so severe that the van was left badly mangled.
Soon after the accident, residents rushed to the spot and helped pull the injured people out of the wreckage. The injured were then taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Police said some of those injured were in critical condition.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Officials are examining how the passenger van and the truck came into contact on the road.
(with agencies input)
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