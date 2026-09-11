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8 killed, including 3 children, after truck hits pickup van in Maharashtra

In a similar accident six people were killed and eight others critically injured after a passenger van collided head-on with a truck on the Nanded-Bhokar road in Maharashtra’s Nanded. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
8 killed, including 3 children, after truck hits pickup van in Maharashtra
Image Credit: IANS

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8 killed, including 3 children, after truck hits pickup van in Maharashtra
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