8 of 19 Terrorists Involved in 2019 Pulwama Attack Killed, Says Police

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar stated that eight of the 19 terrorists engaged in the Pulwama attack had been killed, seven had been captured, and four others, including three Pakistanis, were still at large on Tuesday. "7-8 local JeM terrorists have been killed, and 5-6 Pakistani terrorists, including Musa Sulemani, who are active in Pulwama, will be eliminated shortly. For the past six months, JeM has expanded its recruitment efforts. They will not be allowed to flourish in J&K presently. Currently, there are 37 active terrorists in Kashmir. No new terrorists recruited in Srinagar," he added.

According to the media reports, "He said they are busting militant modules, especially they are after narco-terrorism and terror funding. "We have been able to recover Rs 41 lakh and recently in Baramulla, Rs 26 lakh have been recovered," he said while replying to a query.

He also said, "the cases registered against OGWs involved in such activities are being disposed of at a rapid pace. "The number of such cases have reduced from 1600 in October last year to 950 at present and 13 convictions have also been made so far," he added.

Further, he said, "the module is being busted before it carries out any major damage. "We are always taking action in the beginning and neutralizing the module when it takes birth. You have seen several encounters have taken place last year, we are trying to deny that space to militants to execute any major damage," he said, as per reports.