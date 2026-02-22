8 suspects with links to ISI and B'desh arrested for plotting terror attack in India

The Delhi Police has busted a suspected terror module, linked to Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist organisations, officials said on Sunday.

In a coordinated operation, police arrested eight suspects from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for planning a major terrorists plot with the help of ISI and Bangladesh's terrorist organisation.

The six accused identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal. They all were detained from garment unit in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the other two suspects have been arrested from West Bengal.

Police also informed that some of the arrested suspects are Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly used forged Aadhaar cards to hide their identities. Dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from them, which are now being inspected for digital evidence and potential connection with other operatives.

As per the investigators, the suspects were allegedly preparing a major terrorist attack in India under the direction of foreign handlers and are being brought to Delhi for further questioning and legal actions.

The module came under scrutiny after provocative posters seen across Delhi, for instance in Metro, which allegedly featured inflammatory content and reference to Kashmir, that raised security concerns.

A thorough investigation by the Special Cell into the origin of the posters traced the network based in Tamil Nadu, resulting the arrests.

Officials called the operation a significant breakthrough in averting a potential terror plot, adding that investigations are ongoing to identify more suspects, funding sources, and possible cross-border links.