80 crore Indians to get wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice Rs 3 per kg during 21-day lockdown against coronavirus COVID-19

The government on Wednesday announced ration for 80 crore poor people across the country at a subsidised rate during the 21-day lockdown against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The wheat worth Rs 27 per kg will be provided at a subsidised rate Rs 2 per kg and Rs 37 rice per kg will be provided at Rs 3 per kg to the poor people across the country.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a cabinet meeting on the first day of the lockdown. He advised that no one should have to face problems during the lockdown period of 21 days, adding that steps should be taken to ease the problems of the people. PM Modi stressed the importance of social distancing and taking care of one's health.

The PM instructed all ministers that they, through their respective departments, should work to solve the problems of the people. All the ministers also gave their suggestions on this.

PM Modi on March 24 announced a complete lockdown in the entire country to curb the rising graph of the deadly pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, PM Modi said, "From 12 am of March 24 entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," PM Modi had said.

The total number of positive cases due to the deadly virus reached 562, including 12 fatal cases, on Wednesday at 4.30 pm (IST)

During the meeting, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also informed about the steps being taken towards the Ministry of Health, adding the work is being done in coordination with the state government.

The cabinet was briefed by the Ministry of Home Affairs about how the lock-down is being implemented across the states.

Addressing a press brief later, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Social distancing is necessary for everyone. Today it was also seen in the cabinet meeting. When the PM made the announcement on Tuesday, the country welcomed it. This is necessary for a country of 130 crore people. It is also necessary for us and our families. Essential shops will remain operational during this lockdown period of 21 days."

The cabinet also approved the construction of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover. The total length of the railway flyover will be 22 km. It is likely to be completed in five years.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the recapitalization of regional rural banks to improve their capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and also approved the utilization of Rs 670 crore as Central Government share for the scheme.